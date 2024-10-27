Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,274,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Shell by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 27,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 23.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Shell by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

