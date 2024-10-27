Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 747 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $1,999.97 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $811.99 and a 12-month high of $2,103.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.15, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,882.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,581.82.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,787.08.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

