Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 396 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,176,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,538,000 after acquiring an additional 896,048 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,635,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 1,906.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 184,057 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at $5,396,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.