Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 37,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 67,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Highland Global Allocation Fund
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Highland Global Allocation Fund
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.