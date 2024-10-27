Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $411.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.29 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Hilltop Stock Down 1.1 %

Hilltop stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.13. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $566,009.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 544,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,978,857.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

