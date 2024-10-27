Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Lowered to $213.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $214.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $208.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $222.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Honeywell International by 29.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

