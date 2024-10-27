Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.730-2.830 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2 billion-$10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.150-10.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Shares of HON stock opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $222.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

