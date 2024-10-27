Hoppy Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HOPPY)

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Hoppy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hoppy has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Hoppy has a total market capitalization of $96.14 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hoppy alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,810.93 or 1.00019232 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,772.32 or 0.99962278 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Hoppy

Hoppy launched on March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20. The official website for Hoppy is hoppy.vip.

Hoppy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00023007 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $6,594,580.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoppy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoppy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoppy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoppy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.