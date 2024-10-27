iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Up 123.5% in October

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the September 30th total of 137,700 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 88,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. iBio has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

