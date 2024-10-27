iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, an increase of 321.8% from the September 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iCoreConnect Stock Down 7.4 %

ICCT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,547. iCoreConnect has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter. iCoreConnect had a negative net margin of 260.79% and a negative return on equity of 614.22%.

iCoreConnect Company Profile

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

