Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,900 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the September 30th total of 319,700 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IDR opened at €17.07 ($18.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.58. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 12-month low of €4.75 ($5.16) and a 12-month high of €18.35 ($19.95). The firm has a market cap of $221.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Idaho Strategic Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported €0.17 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.07 ($0.08) by €0.10 ($0.11). Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of €6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €5.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

