IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.60 and traded as high as $21.56. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 1,652 shares.

IF Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.52.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.95%.

IF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IF Bancorp

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 40,111 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 9.32% of IF Bancorp worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

