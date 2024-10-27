Ignition (FBTC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $39.16 Million

Ignition (FBTC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Ignition token can currently be bought for about $67,632.08 or 1.00107468 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $39.16 million and approximately $273,131.42 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,499.81 or 0.99911687 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,427.53 or 0.99804702 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition’s genesis date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 579 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 579.02302972. The last known price of Ignition is 66,933.1486078 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $367,936.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

