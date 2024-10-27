Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $125.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Get Integer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integer

Integer Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ITGR opened at $125.77 on Friday. Integer has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $133.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.59 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integer will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Integer by 3,688.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.