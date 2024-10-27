Internet Computer (ICP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $49.03 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.69 or 0.00011491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and approximately $49.03 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00037812 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,822,545 coins and its circulating supply is 473,174,372 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

