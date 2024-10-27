Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,979.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,192 shares of company stock valued at $25,398,571. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.1 %

ISRG stock opened at $511.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $487.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $523.34. The company has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

