Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Mark Brosius Sells 22 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.79, for a total transaction of $11,237.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,970.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $511.27 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $523.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $487.98 and a 200 day moving average of $442.67. The firm has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

