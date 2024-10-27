Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Mark Brosius Sells 22 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.79, for a total transaction of $11,237.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,970.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 22nd, Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00.
- On Thursday, September 12th, Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance
ISRG opened at $511.27 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $523.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $487.98 and a 200 day moving average of $442.67. The firm has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
