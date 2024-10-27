Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,372,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 184,961 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 581,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10,225.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 275,975 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.45. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $120.16.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

