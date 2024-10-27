Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of QQQS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. 898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $29.09.
Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF
About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.
