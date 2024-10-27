Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. 898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF ( NASDAQ:QQQS Free Report ) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 6.65% of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

