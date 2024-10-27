Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.3% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $54,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 28.9% during the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $495.32. 38,762,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,829,707. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $480.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.85.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.