Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 92,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,410 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

RSP stock opened at $178.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.50 and its 200 day moving average is $169.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $182.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

