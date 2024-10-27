Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,698,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $178.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,555,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,535. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $182.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

