Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,306,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $1,385,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $178.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $182.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.