Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $33,326,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 306,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 220,764 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,759,000. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,346,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 359.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 152,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 119,406 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $73.32.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.