IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $387.78 million and $5.15 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000370 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,478,295,661 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

