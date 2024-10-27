iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.80 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.