iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,082 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,612,189 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

