iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,618 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $51,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 384.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

