iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Boosted by AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 6.5% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $20,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

