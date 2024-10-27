iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Short Interest Update

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILITGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 417.4% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ILIT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. 14,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $17.35.

The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.

