iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Short Interest Update

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 417.4% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
ILIT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. 14,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $17.35.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.