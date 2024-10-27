iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 142.1% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.06. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

