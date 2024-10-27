iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,815,000 after buying an additional 213,637 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after acquiring an additional 207,306 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $69,276,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $205.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.