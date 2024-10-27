iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Boosted by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 7.0% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,201. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.85. The stock has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $386.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

