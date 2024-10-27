iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 54,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 172,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7,778.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.



The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF.

