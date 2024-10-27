iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Amarillo National Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Amarillo National Bank cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,815 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 9.8% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $53,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $196.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $201.08.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

