iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $155.39 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.71.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

