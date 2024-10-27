Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Stock Price Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.19. 10,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 7,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Itafos Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. It operates through Conda, Arrais, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, hydrofluorosilicic acid, direct application phosphate rock, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

