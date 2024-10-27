J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $179.76. 578,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.79. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

