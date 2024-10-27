J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 3,564 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 124.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS PTLC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $53.00. 73,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.