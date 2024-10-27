J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,378. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average is $110.33.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

