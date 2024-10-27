J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $143.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.95 and its 200-day moving average is $132.44.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

