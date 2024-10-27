J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,789 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,435 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,840,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,429,000.

SDVY traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. 590,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

