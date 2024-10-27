J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $7.87 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 63,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,479,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,201. The firm has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $386.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.