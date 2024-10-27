J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 406,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.38. 167,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,388. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.36. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

