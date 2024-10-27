Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Volume Hits $14.65

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $237,699.83 and approximately $14.65 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00013982 USD and is up 40.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $14.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

