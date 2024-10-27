Jito 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $48.17 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Jito has a total market capitalization of $264.12 million and approximately $48.17 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jito token can now be bought for $2.30 or 0.00003423 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jito has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jito alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.61 or 0.00239394 BTC.

Jito Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 128,139,631.1 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.21284006 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $80,704,307.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.