John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 11,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 17,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34.
John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.
