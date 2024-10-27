John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 11,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 17,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHCB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,242,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 452,263 shares during the period.

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

