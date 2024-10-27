JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $185.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $181.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $116.73 and a 52-week high of $193.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.70 and a 200-day moving average of $150.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,754,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

