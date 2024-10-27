JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Target Price to $233.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.44. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $222.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.