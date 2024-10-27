JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,702 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,032,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 576,068 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,839,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,286,000 after acquiring an additional 573,494 shares during the period.

JEPI opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $57.35. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

